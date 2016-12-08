Beatrice Marie Powers Kirkland, 94, formerly of Beaumont, passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, November 28, 2016. She was born on August 17, 1922, in Beaumont, to Austine Babin and Jasper I. Powers.

Bea, Kirk, and their children traveled the country and sometimes abroad as Kirk was transferred from place to place while working for Western Electric. Bea made each home a warm and loving place for her family. Bea loved a good joke. She was a wonderful, fun, feisty and independent woman. She was also an excellent cook, homemaker (in every good sense of the word), wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She is an example of strength to us all and will be greatly missed. “Grief is the price we pay for love”.

Survivors include her children, Karen L. Shook and her husband, Don, of Scottsdale,Arizona; and Robert I. Kirkland and his wife, Deborah, of Raleigh, North Carolina; grandchildren, Courland Fournier and her husband, Steve of Scottsdale, Arizona; and Nick I. Kirkland of Raleigh, North Carolina; great-grandchildren, Colette Fournier and Chance Fournier, both of Scottsdale, Arizona; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Bea is preceded in death by her parents; husband and love of her life, Henry Bethard Kirkland, Jr.; sister, Marian Weaver; and brother, Luke Kirkland.

A memorial celebration of Bea’s life will be held at a later date. Please join us at: broussards1889.com with memories and thoughts of Bea.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity or organization of one’s choice

