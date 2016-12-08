David Lee Guidry, 74, of Fannett died Tuesday, December 6, 2016. He was born on February 3, 1942, in Port Arthur, to Elsie Marie Jeanise and Jack Warren Guidry. He was a lifelong resident of the area, and was a retired self-employed truck driver.

Survivors include his wife, Beverly Guidry; sons, Scott Guidry, of Bridge City; Jack Guidry and his wife, Debbie, of Vidor; daughters, Donna Biggs and her husband, Joe of Splendora; and Stacie Langlinais, of Fannett; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; special niece, Karen Guidry; and many other family members and friends.

Mr. Guidry was preceded in death by parents; and a brother.

A private family committal will be held under the direction of Broussard’s, 134 West Buccaneer Drive, Winnie.

About The Record Newspapers