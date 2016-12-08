Debra Hebert, 65, of Orange, passed away on December 5, 2016.

Memorial services will be held at 10:00 a. m., Saturday, December 10, 2016, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Officiating will be Reverend Travis Hood of Cove Baptist Church in Orange.

Visitation will be from 9:00 a. m. to 10:00 a. m., Saturday, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange.

Born in Lake Charles, Louisiana, on December 24, 1950, she was the daughter of Arthur Alexander and Ramona Young. Debra did a lot of reading and research on history, especially Texas history. She liked to ride around and look for birds. She followed the royal family closely, was a wonderful cook, and enjoyed old black and white movies from the 1930’s to the 1960’s. She took in anyone who needed a home. She enjoyed always hosting her family and friends for the holidays and get togethers. She was a foster mom and was very charitable. She loved her mother-in-law, Benita Hebert, and spent a lot of time with her; they shared a very special bond. She also loved her beloved dogs. Debra will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her mother-in-law, Benita Hebert; and her beloved dogs, Kaprina, Buffy, Nettie, and Bruiser.

She is survived by her, husband of 45 years, Donald Hebert; her son, Donald Hebert, Jr. and his wife Gena, of Orange, Texas; her daughter, Helena Taylor; her grandchildren, Courtney Hebert, Tiara Kelley, and Tyler Kelley; her great-grandchild, Cambri Butcher; her sister, Bonnie Dickey; her beloved dog, Yoda; and numerous nieces and nephews.

About The Record Newspapers