Esmer O. Couzzi, 90, Nederland

Esmer O. Couzzi, 90, of Nederland, died Tuesday, November 22, 2016. She was born on April 10, 1926, in Fred, to Susan Hutto Neely and Ben Neely.

Esmer enjoyed gardening and always wanted to be a writer. She was always dressed to the nines and loved to drive.

Survivors include her daughter, Toni Couzzi of Lamar, Colorado; grandson, Wanne Stokes of Anaheim, California and a grandson; and nephew, Ronald Minaldi and his wife, Francis, of Nederland.

A gathering of Mrs. Couzzi’s family and friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., with a Rosary at 6:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 14, 2016, at Broussard’s, 505 North 12th Street, Nederland. Her funeral service will be 6:00 p.m., Thursday, December 15, 2016, at Broussard’s, Nederland. Her interment will be at Coachella Valley Cemetery in Coachella, California at a later date.

