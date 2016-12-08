I.G. “Gil” Sifuentes, 85, of Beaumont, died Saturday, December 3, 2016. He was born in Port Arthur, Texas on May 5, 1931, to Patricia Vella and Rufus Sifuentes. Gil worked as an electrician for the IBEW-Local 479 from 1957 to 1993, becoming the first Spanish member during that time.

Survivors include his sons, I.G. “Gil” Sifuentes, Jr. and Christopher Michael Sifuentes; daughter, Brenda Gail Sifuentes; brothers, Rufus Sifuentes and Henry Sifuentes; and sisters, Esther Castro, Eva Garza, and Margaret Viator.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Bernice M. Jackson Sifuentes; sons, Michael Shane Sifuentes and John Arthur Sifuentes; brother, Jesse Sifuentes; sisters, Mary Chandler, Jospehine Sanchez, Frances Mystric, and Irma Weldon.

Cremation arrangements are being handled under the direction of Broussard’s, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont.

About The Record Newspapers