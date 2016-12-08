I.G. “Gil” Sifuentes, 85, Beaumont
I.G. “Gil” Sifuentes, 85, of Beaumont, died Saturday, December 3, 2016. He was born in Port Arthur, Texas on May 5, 1931, to Patricia Vella and Rufus Sifuentes. Gil worked as an electrician for the IBEW-Local 479 from 1957 to 1993, becoming the first Spanish member during that time.
Survivors include his sons, I.G. “Gil” Sifuentes, Jr. and Christopher Michael Sifuentes; daughter, Brenda Gail Sifuentes; brothers, Rufus Sifuentes and Henry Sifuentes; and sisters, Esther Castro, Eva Garza, and Margaret Viator.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Bernice M. Jackson Sifuentes; sons, Michael Shane Sifuentes and John Arthur Sifuentes; brother, Jesse Sifuentes; sisters, Mary Chandler, Jospehine Sanchez, Frances Mystric, and Irma Weldon.
Cremation arrangements are being handled under the direction of Broussard’s, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont.