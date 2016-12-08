Linda Craigen, 65, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, November 30, 2016, while in her home in Austin, Texas. She was born on March 3, 1951, in Dallas, to Peggy Foley and James Foster.

Linda is survived by her father, James Foster and his wife, Alice, of Bryan, Texas; brother, Wayne; sister, Cindy; her sweetheart, Ken George; their children and spouses, Jayme; Stacy and Jodie; Colin; Oscar and Francis; Shaun and Crystal; and BJ and Will; her precious and adored grandchildren, Matthew and Paige; Chelsea; Melissa; Sara; Shaun; Christopher; Annabeth; Desiree; Nadia; Zoe; Javier; and Isabel; and their treasured great- grandchildren, Ciara; Andre’; Damien; Cyrus; and Colton.

Linda was preceded in death by her husband, Phillip Craigen, originally from Winnie, Texas, and mother, Peggy Foley.

Special thanks to Forest and Nancy of Austin, and all the unnamed heroes at Brush Country Nursing Home who cared for Linda, and helped make the end of her life one filled with laughter and peace.

A graveside service for Mrs. Craigen will be at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, December 10, 2016, at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, 4955 Pine Street, Beaumont. Memorial services in Austin, Texas will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the American Cancer Society, #4 Bayou Brandt, Ste. B, Beaumont, Texas 77704.

