Lydia Mae Rollins, 95, of Bridge City, passed away on December 7, 2016.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, December 9, 2016, at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City. Burial will follow at Memory Gardens in Nederland.

Visitation will be held at 12:00 p.m., Friday, at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City.

Born in Port Arthur, Texas, on August 23, 1921, she was the daughter of Charlie Duncan Perkins and Lydia Lejune (Ryman) Perkins. Lydia was a member of the Eastern Star, Daughters of the Nile, and the First Methodist Church of Bridge City. She loved gardening and arranging flowers; she had a good eye for color. She was a devoted and loving mother. Lydia will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved her.

She is survived by her children, William Charles Young, of Warren, Texas, William S. Young III, of Bridge City, Texas, Marilyn Sterling, of Milam, Texas, Gloria Wilson, of Rosenberg, Texas, Marie Davis and her husband Tommy, of Vidor, Texas, and Jeanette Lyons, of Lufkin, Texas; her stepsons, Wesley Gene Young and John Wade Young; and her 12 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

Serving as pallbearers will be William W. Young, Charles R. Young, Dustin Young, Lloyd Childs, Jr., Patrick Childs, and John Harvey Wilson

