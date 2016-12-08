Matthew Allen Hayes, 20, of Beaumont, died Tuesday, December 6, 2016. He was born on October 19, 1996, to Sally Schnur Hayes and Steven Hayes in Memphis, Tennessee. Matthew was a graduate of Legacy Christian Academy in Beaumont and currently a sophomore engineering student at Texas A&M University.

Survivors include his parents, Sally and Steven Hayes of Beaumont; brother, Michael Hayes of Beaumont; paternal grandparents, Wilbur and Connie Hayes of St. Charles, Missouri; aunts, Susan Polys and her husband, Robert, of Macon, Missouri; Sherly Vickers and her husband, Mike, of Manchester, Missouri; Wendy Cherry and her husband, Mark, of St. Charles, Missouri; Noreen Sargent and her husband, Michael, of Chesterfield, Missouri; and Jenny Painter and her husband, Craig, St. Charles, Missouri; uncles, James Schnur and his wife, Linda, of St. Louis, Missouri and John Schnur and his wife, Susan, of Washington, Missouri; and numerous cousins and many friends.

He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Mary Ann and James Schnur and aunt, Sandra Uphill.

A gathering of Matthew’s family and friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Friday, December 16, 2016, at Wesley United Methodist Church, Beaumont. His funeral service will be at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, December 17, 2016, at Wesley United Methodist Church, 3810 North Major Drive, Beaumont, under the direction of Broussard’s, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. His place of interment is to be announced.

About The Record Newspapers