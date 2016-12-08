Ruby Louise Adams Stevenson, 91, passed away on December 6, 2016 in Southlake, Texas. She was born on March 16, 1925, in Beaumont, Texas, to William Earl Adams and Anna May Davis Adams. She was the eighth of twelve siblings. Her dad drove the streetcar in South Park.

Ruby grew up in Beaumont and South Park. She lived in the Beaumont Children’s Home from 1935 to 1942, after the death of her mother. She attended South Park High School and was a proud Greenie. After high school, during World War II, she worked for Southwestern Bell Telephone Company and continued there until after daughter Sharon was born. She was the manager of Judy’s Hats in downtown Beaumont as well as Deeya Cosmetics of Nederland. She was a member of the American Business Women’s Association – Spindletop Chapter and the Golden Guppies at the YMCA where she learned to swim as an adult. She enjoyed cards and games at the Nutrition Center.

Ruby married James Leon Stevenson in 1946, after he returned from military service. They were married for fifty-four years. She was a member of the Highland Ave. Baptist Church from her youth until she moved to Lumberton, where she attended the First Baptist Church of Lumberton. She taught Sunday school and sponsored the Girl’s Auxiliary (GA’s) when her daughters were young.

Ruby loved a good party and was an outstanding homeroom mother and Blue Bird leader. She was an enthusiastic audience for her daughters’ musical events. She loved family gatherings and organized reunions and family trips to the beach. She was most happy when she had her brothers, sisters and in-laws over for coffee. We will miss her outgoing spirit, but will carry on in her memory. She remains in our hearts and minds.

Ruby is survived by her daughters, Sharon Louise Siebern and her husband, John, of Houston; and Carla Ruth Miller, of Hurst, Texas; grandchildren, Susan Gayle Downey and husband, David, of Euless, Texas; Adam Michael Baylor and wife, Christina, of Lumberton, Texas; great-grandchildren, Madelyn Grace Baylor, Jake Michael Baylor, Anna Elizabeth Downey, and Laura Rose Downey; her many nieces and nephews, and her faithful friend, Lou Hanley of Nederland.

She is preceded in death by her parents; five adored brothers and their wives, Alfred Herman and Allene Adams, Willie Frank and Sarah Adams, Charles Earl and Doris Adams, Morris Ray “Buck” and Mary Kay Adams, and Richard Eugene and Marlyss Sprigg; six beloved sisters and their husbands, Nellie Lee and Rufus Hall, Ethel May and Corbrin Howell, Ida Bell and Forshey Golibart, Martha Rebecca and James E. Bowen, Dorris Fay and Ray Finley, Maude Marie and Earl Kibodeaux; and her sons-in-law, Werner Baylor and Bill Miller.

A gathering of Ms. Stevenson’s family and friends will begin at 10:00 a.m., with her funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m., Monday, December 12, 2016, at Broussard’s, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont. Her interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Beaumont.

Because of her love for the downtown library, in lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions for Ruby to be made to the Tyrrell Historical Library, PO Box 3827, 695 Pearl Street, Beaumont, Texas 77704-2759.

