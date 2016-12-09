For The Record- Staff Report

The 87th Annual Orange “Cajun” Christmas Parade rolls tonight at 6:00 p.m. starting on MacArthur Drive and ends in Historic Downtown Orange on 7th Street. Food vendors, bounce houses, and kids crafts start at 5:30 p.m. and end at 9:00 p.m.

Following the parade, the awards ceremony, annual tree lighting takes place in front of City Hall. Bring the kids for pictures with Santa and “come pass you a good time” with Chris Miller and the Bayou Roots playing from 7:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Joyeaux Noel and Laissez les bons temps roullez from the Kiwanis Club of Orange, Texas!