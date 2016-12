Angelo Colletti, 84, of Beaumont, died Thursday, December 8, 2016, at The Oaks at Beaumont.

A gathering of Mr. Colletti’s family and friends will begin at 4:00 p.m., with his funeral service to follow at 6:00 p.m., Monday, December 12, 2016, at Christian Fellowship Worship Center, 3950 Pointe Parkway, Beaumont, under the direction of Broussard’s, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. His committal will be held at Kirbyville Cemetery, Kirbyville.

