Destiny Marie Goss, 17, of Vidor, passed away Thursday, December 8, 2016, at Texas Children’s Hospital, Houston. She was born on September 15, 1999, in Webster, Texas, to Christina Marie Bagley Goss and Jody Alexander Goss.

Destiny was a wonderful student at Harmony Science Academy, Beaumont and achieved academic excellence. She was a member of Student Council and loved to read. She also had a great love for forensic science, Egyptology, autism awareness, the arts of dance and music, and iRule Dance Studio. She will be greatly missed by all who loved her.

Destiny is survived by her mother, Christy Goss; brother, Alex Goss, both of Vidor; sister, Taylor Tidwell and her husband, Kendall, of Port Neches; grandparents, Dale and Gwen Bagley of Vidor; and Tammy and Gary Dupre of Anahuac; great-grandmother, Gloria Boothe of Vidor; aunts, Sandy Smith and her husband, Paul Brent Smith; Julie Bagley and Anthony Reynolds, all of Vidor; nephew, Owen Tidwell; and cousins, Kaylee Morrison, Madison Morrison, Gage Reynolds, Lexie Reynolds, Caleb Smith, and Caden Smith; and a host of great-aunts, great-uncles, cousins, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her daddy, Jody A. Goss; Papa, Ranny Von Wakeland; uncle, John Goss; aunt, Kathy Wedgeworth; great-grandfathers, James Boothe, and Bill Thompson.

A gathering of Destiny’s family and friends will be from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Sunday, December 11, 2016, at Broussard’s, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont. Her funeral service will be at 2:00 p.m., Monday, December 12, 2016, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 6198 North FM 105, Vidor, with her interment to follow at Restlawn Memorial Park, Vidor

