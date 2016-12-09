For The Record- Staff Report

Picture: Annette Fontenot; Charlotte Chiasson; David Ess

Charlotte Chiasson, author of The History of Prairie View Bridge City, signs a book for David Ess at the Bridge City Public Library. Ms. Chiasson states “I set a goal of trying to research families who moved to Prairie View-Bridge City before 1960 with a few exceptions.” Ms. Chiasson is donating the fund raised through sales of the book to the Friends of the Bridge City Public Library, Inc. for the purpose of completing the addition to the library. The book is available at the library for the price of $40.

About The Record Newspapers