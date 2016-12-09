The Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School Interact officers and sponsors were invited to be the guest speakers for the Orange Rotary meeting on Tuesday, December 6, at Sunset Grove Country Club. The officers informed the Rotary Club of the service projects that have been done this year. LCM Interact Club is a branch of the Rotary Club of Orange and performs local and international service projects throughout the year. LCM Interact is sponsored by Jill Shugart and Jeannie Alexander. The club meets on campus the first and third Wednesdays of the month at 7:45 a.m

