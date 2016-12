Officers from the Orange Police Department responded to the following calls on

December 6,2016:

Damaged Property, 2009 Rein Ave

Traffic Accident, 2900 Blk 16th

Traffic Accident, 62 At IH10

Theft, 622 Crepe Myrtle Ave

Death , 2025 International Ave

Traffic Accident, 600 Blk Strickland

Traffic Accident Hwy 87 At Mlk

Traffic Accident, 1130 And Murf

Process Service, 201 8th St