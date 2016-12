Officers from the Orange Police Department responded to the following calls on

December 7, 2016:

Miscellaneous, 201 8th St

Stolen Vehicle, 2502 Hwy 62 S

Disorderly Conduct Class C, 1040 Hwy 87S Apt 1336

Stolen Vechicle, 1750 Owens Illinois

Traffic Accident, 405 BlueBonnet Rd

Assist Other Agency, 4201 Fm 105

Burglary, 3715 Bowling Lane

Process Service, 2410 Fm 408

Public Intox, 111 Green

MIscellaneous, 201 8th st

Robbery, 512 Park Ave

Theft, 4525 Willow Glen St