Roy Mannino, 87, of Nederland, died Wednesday, December 7, 2016. He was born on October 5, 1929, in Port Arthur, to Irene and Joe Mannino.

Roy was a United States Air Force veteran. He retired from Texaco as a Machinist.

Survivors include his sons, Robert J. Mannino and his wife, Melinda and Carl Anthony, both of Nederland; grandchildren, Monica Renee Mannino of Nederland and Chris Miller and his wife, Tiffany, of Lumberton; great-grandchildren, Bryce and Landon Miller; and sisters, Betty Venable, Connie Lanclos, Pat Jackson, and Ethel Gobel. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Margaret Mannino; one brother; and one sister.

A gathering of Mr. Mannino’s family and friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., with his Rosary at 6:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 13, 2016, at Broussard’s, 505 North 12th Street, Nederland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, December 14, 2016, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 211 Hardy Avenue, Nederland, with his interment following at Oak Bluff Memorial Park, Port Neches.

Memorial contributions may be made in Mr. Mannino’s memory to St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 130 Hardy Avenue, Nederland, Texas 77627.

