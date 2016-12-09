Vivian Arnell Richardson Graham, 89, of Winnie, died Saturday, December 3, 2016. She was born on July 24, 1927, in Livingston, to Rosa Marie Jordan and Early Rufus Richardson, and had been a lifelong resident of the area.

Mrs. Graham was the retired editor of the Winnie Chronicle and was a contributing writer for the Beaumont Enterprise, Anahuac Progress, Liberty Vindicator and Houston Chronicle. She was also co-owner and bookkeeper for Graham Appliance, in Winnie.

Survivors include daughters, Lavon Alene Young, of Winnie; and Connie Rose Souther of Bend, Oregon; and brother, Leonard Richardson, of Nome.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles Alden Graham; son, Larry Harlen Graham; siblings, Henrietta Reeves, Jack Richardson, Leraree Hitt and Winston Richardson.

A gathering of Mrs. Graham’s family and friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Friday, December 9, 2016, at Broussard’s, 134 West Buccaneer Drive, Winnie. Her funeral service will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, December 10, 2016, at Broussard’s, with her interment to follow at Fairview Cemetery, Winnie.

