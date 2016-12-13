We celebrate and give thanks for the gift of the life and love of Ben Thompson. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather.

Ben was born in Beardstown, Illinois, on December 22, 1924, and passed away December 10, 2016. He was the son of Chester and Gladys (Crable) Thompson. Ben served in World War II and the Korean War with the U.S. Navy. He worked as a mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service in Orange for 32 years.

Ben was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Orange. He had served as an assistant Scout Master with the Boy Scouts. For his service to scouting, he received the Silver Beaver Award and the Bronze Pelican Award from the Catholic Committee on Scouting. Ben considered himself a “shade tree” mechanic and built for his children the best treehouse any kid could have. His one-liners were legendary. Ben will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Florence Thompson; daughter, Clarisse Thompson; sister, Nellie Mae Larson; brothers, Merritt, John, Fran, and Myron Thompson.

He is survived by his sons, Phillip Thompson and his wife Betty, Greg Thompson and his wife Susie, Bruce Thompson and his wife Crystal, and Mark Thompson; his daughter, Suzy Thompson; his grandchildren, James Thompson, William Thompson, Kayleigh Thompson, Stephanie Thies and her husband David, Holly Thompson, Sarah Thompson, and Zachary Thompson; his great-granddaughter, Eden Thies; and his brother, David Thompson.

Visitation will begin at 5:30 p.m. and a rosary will be recited at 6:00 p.m., Sunday, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 a.m., Monday, December 12, 2016, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Orange. Officiating will be Reverend Joseph P. Daleo. Burial will follow at St. Mary Cemetery in Orange.

Honorary pallbearers are David Thies, James Thompson, William Thompson, Zach Thompson, and Chance Norman.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be sent to the St. Mary School in Orange, 2600 Bob Hall Rd, Orange, TX 77630

