For The Record- By Dave Rogers

WINNER: Life Church Orange won the Best Overall Prize in last weekend’s Bridge City Chamber of Commerce Christmas Light Parade.

parade1: The Bridge City Strutters marched up West Roundbunch Road in Saturday’s Bridge City Christmas Light Parade.

parade 2: Patsy’s Twirlettes killed time before the start of Saturday’s parade.

parade 3: Members of the Girl Scouts wave from their float as groups made ready for the start of Saturday’s Christmas Light Parade in Bridge City.