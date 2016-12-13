Brittany Hilton, Investigator with the Bridge City Police Department, stands with some of the bicycles and toys collected to be given to some children during a community event at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 20th at the Bridge City Community Center.

By Debby Schamber

For The Record

What began as a simple request has become something much larger but also a way to make a child’s Christmas merry and bright.

Brittany Hilton, an Investigator with the Bridge City Police Department, was asked by someone wanting to help out to find about 10 children in need of some Christmas gifts. The person was wanting to donate 10 bicycles. Hilton began her search for the children and posted a message on Facebook. She found the 10 children, plus many more since times have been hard as people struggle to make ends meet.

“The names just kept coming,” Hilton said.

The list grew to 31 children. At one point, she sadly ran out of bicycles and gifts. Therefore, there are 12 children still on a waiting list. But, this has not stopped Hilton on her quest to help these children as well. Hilton is hoping to collect monetary donations, gifts and bicycles so that she can give all the children on her list Christmas gifts.

“If we could just help them too,” she said. “The more the merrier.”

Hilton was off from work due to a surgery, but, recently returned to work. While off work, this event became a full time job and kept her very busy. Not only has she been organizing and collecting gifts for the children, but she has also been planning a Christmas party for the children and the community.

“For me, this has been important to bring holiday cheer to the community,” Hilton said. “It would be nice for the whole community to experience it.”

She added, she would like to see some “Christmas Cheer” in the community. The smiles and joy on the children’s faces is something everyone should experience.

Everyone is invited to the community wide event at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 20th at the Bridge City Community Center located at 105 Parkside Place. Santa and his elves will be in attendance and full of festive cheer. Everyone is sure to have a jolly good time. The event will be fun for all ages with face painting, a bounce house and photo booths. Refreshments such as popcorn, cotton candy and warm cocoa will be served.

To be able to help all the children on her list, Hilton really needs more donations. She needs bicycles, helmets and toys for all ages. She is also looking to collect stockings and stocking stuffers. Donations are accepted at the new police station located at 110 Rachel on the left side of the building. Donations are accepted 24 hours a day since they are continuously open. However, the deadline is Friday afternoon.

For more information on what is needed or about the event, Brittany Hilton can be contacted at 409-474-3186