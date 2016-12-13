Caron Lori Hedleston Wind, 57, of Nederland, died Friday, December 9, 2016. She was born on January 12, 1959, in Beaumont, to Margaret “Peg” Faye Porter Hedleston and James “Jim” Hedleston.

Caron worked thirty years as a paramedic for numerous EMS companies. She also worked as 911 dispatcher the City of Nederland for ten years.

Survivors include her husband, Jon Todd Wind of Nederland; son, James “Tyler” Wind and his wife, Kristin, of Port Neches; daughter, Courtney Rose Wind Austin and her husband, Nic, of Nederland; grandchildren, Lorelei and Jens; brother, Larry Hedleston; sisters, Andrea Garrett and Adelle Hedleston; and numerous other family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.

A gathering of Caron’s family and friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Monday, December 12, 2016, at Broussard’s, 505 North 12th Street, Nederland. Her funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, December 13, 2016, at Broussard’s, with her interment following at R.S. Farmer Memorial Cemetery, Silsbee.

Memorial contributions may be made in Caron’s memory to Give Kids the World Village, 210 South Bass Road, Kissimmee, Florida 34746.

