Celia Anne Fabre, 68, of Nederland, died Tuesday, December 13, 2016. She was born on March 1, 1948, in Fort Worth, to Bettie Lou White Roberson and Harold Dean Roberson.

Celia was a P.E. Aide at Lumberton Intermediate School, but her favorite job was raising her family. She loved spending time with her family, especially all of her grandkids. Mam-Maw was a one of a kind grandmother. She was always there to support her grandkids in everything they did. She was their #1 cheerleader. Mam-Maw was famous for her cheese toast, Hawaiian punch, and most importantly her red lipstick. Although they were quite busy keeping up with the grandchildren, they always found time to do what they love; travel.

Survivors include her husband, Howard Joseph Fabre of Nederland; children, Kellie Morgan Meaux and her husband, Wendell and Stacie Shaw and her husband Erik, all of Nederland; Brad Morgan and his wife, Amy, of Lumberton; Karen Fabre Babineaux and her husband, Bret, of Beaumont; and Willie Fabre and his wife, Crystal, of Bridge City; grandchildren, Cody and Courtney Meaux; Michael, Morgan, and Mackenzie Shaw; Sofia and Blair Babineaux; Bree Pierce; and Colby, Cameron, and Colton Potter; brother, Ronnie Roberson and his wife, Tricia, of Stafford; sister-in-law, Donna Hartt and her husband, John, of Hemphill; mother-in-law, Ella Mae Morgan of Hemphill; and a large extended family.

She is preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Mickey Morgan; fathers-in-law, Harry Morgan and Willie Fabre; mother-in-law, Annie Mae Fabre, and brother-in-law, Kim Morgan.

A gathering of Mrs. Fabre’s family and friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Thursday, December 15, 2016, at First United Methodist Church, 104 13th Street, Nederland. Her funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m., Friday, December 16, 2016, at First United Methodist Church, with her interment to follow at Memory Gardens of Jefferson County, Nederland. Mrs. Fabre’s services are under the direction of Broussard’s, 505 North 12th Street, Nederland.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Southeast Texas Circle of Hope, P.O. Box 953, Nederland, Texas 77627, or Grant’s Guardians, P.O. Box 1343, Nederland, Texas 77627.

