Charles H. Latham, 76, of Orange, Texas, passed away on December 8, 2016.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m., Monday, December 12, 2016, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Officiating will be Mr. Albert Champagne and burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange.

Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Sunday, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange.

Born in Center, Texas, on February 22, 1940, Charles was the son of Price and Modiner Latham. He was the owner/operator at KNA Marine and proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. Charles was a man who could do anything. His passion in life was fishing. He also enjoyed building and working on boats, and spending time with his family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Randy Smith; and his siblings, Donald Latham, Douglas Latham, Betty Darise, and Doris Latham.

Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife, Cathy June Latham; children, Charles H. Latham, Jr. and wife Troy, William Dale Latham and wife Missy, Mary Hebert and husband Lynn, Mark Smith, Pam Courville and husband Blaine, and Robin Smith and husband Stewart; grandchildren, Brittanye, Matthew, Courtney, Kaleb, Brandon, Karla, Hillary, Hannah, Andrew, Haley, Jeffrey, and Alicia; and his great-grandchildren, Brok, Reilye, Matthew, and Reese.

About The Record Newspapers