Connor Baldwin Smith passed away on December 9, 2016. Connor was born in Paris, Texas, on October 22, 1921. She moved to Beaumont and graduated from Beaumont High School in 1939. She attended Lamar College and graduated from University of Texas, Austin in 1943, receiving her Business Administration degree. She was active in many campus affairs and Delta Delta Delta Sorority.

In Austin, she met the love of her life, Kirby Smith, Jr., Army Air Corps pilot from South Carolina. They were married at First Presbyterian Church in Columbus, Georgia, in 1943. The Lord blessed their 56 years of marriage with two children, Carol Lynn Looney (Cullen) of Edinburg, Texas, and Kirby Smith III (Fern) of Montgomery, Alabama. She is survived by five grandchildren, Lorin Looney Runnels (Forrest) of McAllen, Texas, Courtney Looney of Austin, Texas; Kirby Smith IV of Knoxville, Tennessee; Kelly Smith Kratochvil (Adam) of St. Louis, Missouri, and Zachary Smith (Laura) of Knoxville, Tennessee; great-grandchildren, Forrest and Cullen Runnels; Abigail, Benjamin, and Livia Kratochvil; and Emma Pearle and Zoe Kate Smith; and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Wyatt and Pearle Baldwin Smith; her husband, Kirby Smith, Jr.; her sister, Judith Baldwin Montague Dodd; and her grandson, Will Looney.

Connor loved golf and played competitively in Beaumont and Estes Park, Colorado. She was also dedicated to the Homberg Women’s Golf Association of which she remained secretary until her death.

She also loved bridge and the Beaumont Bridge Studio where she had many good friends. In 2011, she attained Life Masters.

In 2004, after her husband died, another amazing man, Jeff Monroe, came into her life. God blessed them with ten years of joy and laughter. Jeff’s daughter, Lois Ann Wall (Chuck), became another daughter to Connor.

Connor’s many friends meant so much to her and enriched her life. Connor and her family will always be grateful to her caregivers: Socorro Iglesias, Sonia de la Torres, Rosalyn Isadore, and Neoma and Crystal Robinson for their wonderful care and devotion. Also, we would like to thank Dr. Ben Beckeret , Dr. Larry Holly, William Butler, and Jesus de la Torres.

A gathering of Mrs. Smith’s family and friends will begin at 1:00 p.m. with her funeral service to follow at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, December 11, 2016, at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, 1350 North 23rd Street, Beaumont, under the direction of Broussard’s, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. A private family graveside service will be held at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Beaumont.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Salvation Army, P.O. Box 269 Alexandria, Virginia 22313; or to the charity of your choice.

“Great is The Faithfulness.” Lam. 3:23

