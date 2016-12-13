Donald Christopher Brock was born to Frances Jones and Donald L. Brock in Houston, TX. He was a 1987 graduate of M.B. Smiley High School in Houston, TX. ”Chris”” was an avid fan of the Houston Texans and had no problem letting you know it. Much of his life was spent in the Orange area where he made many lifelong friends. Forever cherishing his memory are his father, Donald Brock of Beaumont, TX. sons, Donald C. Brock, II of Houston and Justin D. Brock of Beaumont, sister, Angela Brock of Groves, TX, and many other cousins, relatives, and friends.

The Celebration of Life will be Saturday, December 10, 2016 at 11:00 a.m. at Salem United Methodist Church in Orange under the direction of Sparrow Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 10:00 until 11:00 a.m. at the church. Cremation is scheduled.

