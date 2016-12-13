The El Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, located at 704 N. 12th St. will celebrate their pastor, The Rev. Ricky Guillory 5th year anniversary service as follows:

Jan. 4 @ 7 pm PreAnniversary service with Special guest- Pastor David Hudson and Scott Olive Missionary Baptist Church of Bmt., Texas.

Jan. 5 @ 7 pm PreAnniversary service with Special guest- Pastor Curtis Johnson and Greater Grace Missionary Baptist Church of Bmt., Texas

Jan. 8 @ 3:30 pm Anniversary Service with Special Guest- Pastor Delbert Mack and Cathedral of Faith Baptist Church Bmt., Texas.

The public is invited to attend. For more information call the church at 409-883-8996. Rev. Ricky Guillory is pastor and Bro. Russell January, chairman of deacons and Sis. Runetta Spears Marks is program Chairperson.