Entertainment for the week
By Tommy Mann Jr.
The Record
The countdown to Christmas is now in full swing and there are just only a handful of days left to finish that Christmas gift shopping and to begin making plans for the extended-family members coming to visit. While you are waiting, why not check out what is happening at area venues this week and enjoy some great music. Visit www.localmusicguide.net for information on artists and venues.
Wednesday, Dec. 14
Creole Cookin’ @ The Boudain Hut
Chester Daigle @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar
Street Side Jazz Trio @ Jack Daniels Bar and Grill
Rob Copeland @ Rikenjaks
Dane Monic @ Rush Lounge
Tim Burge @ Tradewinds Tavern
Thursday, Dec. 15
Joey and the Jumper Cables @ Blue Martini
Creole Cookin’ @ The Boudain Hut
Julie Williams @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar
Brittany Pfantz @ The Grill
Herbie Stutes and Grand Shin @ Honky Tonk Texas
Jacques Mees, Douglas Greer and Dick LeMasters @ The Logon Cafe
Orphan Annie @ The Lone Wolf
Caylan Daughrity @ Luke’s Icehouse Mid-County
BB and Company @ Mackenzie’s Pub
Curse and the Cure @ Neches Brewing Company
Creole Cookin’ @ Orange VFW Hall
Snailmate, Good Grief, Boxing Dei Dei @ The Red Room
Kris Harper @ Rikenjaks
Zach Gonzalez @ The Rodair Roadhouse
After Party @ Rush Lounge
David Lee Kaiser @ Tradewinds Tavern
Friday, Dec. 16
The Slags @ Blue Martini
Creole Cookin’ @ The Boudain Hut
Paul Gonsoulin @ Cecil’s Cajun Café
Phillip Glyn Band @ Cottons Cay
Crossroads @ Dylan’s
Julie Williams @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar
BB and Company @ Gator Lounge
Knuckle Deep @ The Gig
Josh Taylor @ Jack Daniels Bar and Grill
John Cessac @ Loggerheads Bar
Bourgeois Mystics, Kiddoo and the Dude, Delicious Fuzz @ The Logon Café
Brad Brinkley and Comfort Zone @ The Lone Wolf
Will Castille @ Luke’s Icehouse Mid-County
Crossroads @ Mackenzie’s Pub
Culverhouse @ Madison’s
The Fabulous Hellcats @ Neches Brewing Company
Jerry Diaz @ Neches River Wheelhouse
Wayne Cook @ New York Pizza – Calder Ave.
Rick Danna @ New York Pizza – Neches St.
Toe-Up @ Paradise Daiquiris (Moss Bluff, La)
Brittany Pfantz Band, Justin Martindale @ Rikenjaks
Rob Copeland @ The Rodair Roadhouse
Wolfman Wonders @ The Round About Records and Goods (Lake Charles)
After Party @ Rush Lounge
Geno Delafose and French Rockin’ Boogie @ Sawdust Saloon
Damon Troy @ Sidelinez Bar
Blake Sticker @ Thirsty’s
Saturday, Dec. 17
Loretta Lynn @ Golden Nugget Casino
The Slags @ Blue Martini
Bernie Alan @ The Boudain Hut
Austin Stepchildren @ The Capri Cliub
Mike Krajicek @ Cecil’s
Stacy Bearden @ The Country Club at Golden Nugget Casino
Merle Jam @ Dylan’s
Julie Williams @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar
BB and Company @ Gator Lounge
Downfall 2012, Voice of the Enemy, Pulse Rate Zero @ The Gig
Chris Stacey @ The Grill
Al White and Chaparral @ Honky Tonk Texas
Paws teh Cat @ Jack Daniels Bar and Grill
Stoney LaRue @ Jerry Nelson’s Hill Country
Joe Harmon and the Harmonics @ The Lone Wolf
Alex Rozell @ Luke’s Icehouse Mid-County
Even Flow (Pearl Jam tribute) @ Luna Live
Kenny and the Klassics @ Mackenzie’s Pub
Nervous Rex @ Madison’s
Double D @ The Neches River Wheelhouse
Black Heart Saints, Paul Gonsoulin @ Rikenjaks
After Party @ Rush Lounge
Bronco Jr. @ Tammy’s
Scott McGill Band @ Texas Ave. Tavern
Trevor Batson and Ryan Gist @ Thirsty’s
Sunday, Dec. 18
Tony Faulk and Chaos @ The Boudain Hut
Stacy Bearden @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar
Chester and Jairus Daigle, John Guidroz @ Jack Daniels Bar and Grill
Linda Kaye and the Kool Katz @ Jefferson County Singles Club
After Party @ Rush Lounge
Monday, Dec. 19
Bryan Trahan @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar
Night and Day Orchestra @ The Logon Cafe
Roger Tienken @ Rush Lounge
Tuesday, Dec. 20
Douglas Greer and Friends @ Dylan’s
Kevin Lambert @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar
El Floppy Tacos @ Madison’s
JCC Project @ Portus
Charlston and Derek @ Rush Lounge