By Tommy Mann Jr.

The Record

The countdown to Christmas is now in full swing and there are just only a handful of days left to finish that Christmas gift shopping and to begin making plans for the extended-family members coming to visit. While you are waiting, why not check out what is happening at area venues this week and enjoy some great music. Visit www.localmusicguide.net for information on artists and venues.

Wednesday, Dec. 14

Creole Cookin’ @ The Boudain Hut

Chester Daigle @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar

Street Side Jazz Trio @ Jack Daniels Bar and Grill

Rob Copeland @ Rikenjaks

Dane Monic @ Rush Lounge

Tim Burge @ Tradewinds Tavern

Thursday, Dec. 15

Joey and the Jumper Cables @ Blue Martini

Creole Cookin’ @ The Boudain Hut

Julie Williams @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar

Brittany Pfantz @ The Grill

Herbie Stutes and Grand Shin @ Honky Tonk Texas

Jacques Mees, Douglas Greer and Dick LeMasters @ The Logon Cafe

Orphan Annie @ The Lone Wolf

Caylan Daughrity @ Luke’s Icehouse Mid-County

BB and Company @ Mackenzie’s Pub

Curse and the Cure @ Neches Brewing Company

Creole Cookin’ @ Orange VFW Hall

Snailmate, Good Grief, Boxing Dei Dei @ The Red Room

Kris Harper @ Rikenjaks

Zach Gonzalez @ The Rodair Roadhouse

After Party @ Rush Lounge

David Lee Kaiser @ Tradewinds Tavern

Friday, Dec. 16

The Slags @ Blue Martini

Creole Cookin’ @ The Boudain Hut

Paul Gonsoulin @ Cecil’s Cajun Café

Phillip Glyn Band @ Cottons Cay

Crossroads @ Dylan’s

Julie Williams @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar

BB and Company @ Gator Lounge

Knuckle Deep @ The Gig

Josh Taylor @ Jack Daniels Bar and Grill

John Cessac @ Loggerheads Bar

Bourgeois Mystics, Kiddoo and the Dude, Delicious Fuzz @ The Logon Café

Brad Brinkley and Comfort Zone @ The Lone Wolf

Will Castille @ Luke’s Icehouse Mid-County

Crossroads @ Mackenzie’s Pub

Culverhouse @ Madison’s

The Fabulous Hellcats @ Neches Brewing Company

Jerry Diaz @ Neches River Wheelhouse

Wayne Cook @ New York Pizza – Calder Ave.

Rick Danna @ New York Pizza – Neches St.

Toe-Up @ Paradise Daiquiris (Moss Bluff, La)

Brittany Pfantz Band, Justin Martindale @ Rikenjaks

Rob Copeland @ The Rodair Roadhouse

Wolfman Wonders @ The Round About Records and Goods (Lake Charles)

After Party @ Rush Lounge

Geno Delafose and French Rockin’ Boogie @ Sawdust Saloon

Damon Troy @ Sidelinez Bar

Blake Sticker @ Thirsty’s

Saturday, Dec. 17

Loretta Lynn @ Golden Nugget Casino

The Slags @ Blue Martini

Bernie Alan @ The Boudain Hut

Austin Stepchildren @ The Capri Cliub

Mike Krajicek @ Cecil’s

Stacy Bearden @ The Country Club at Golden Nugget Casino

Merle Jam @ Dylan’s

Julie Williams @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar

BB and Company @ Gator Lounge

Downfall 2012, Voice of the Enemy, Pulse Rate Zero @ The Gig

Chris Stacey @ The Grill

Al White and Chaparral @ Honky Tonk Texas

Paws teh Cat @ Jack Daniels Bar and Grill

Stoney LaRue @ Jerry Nelson’s Hill Country

Joe Harmon and the Harmonics @ The Lone Wolf

Alex Rozell @ Luke’s Icehouse Mid-County

Even Flow (Pearl Jam tribute) @ Luna Live

Kenny and the Klassics @ Mackenzie’s Pub

Nervous Rex @ Madison’s

Double D @ The Neches River Wheelhouse

Black Heart Saints, Paul Gonsoulin @ Rikenjaks

After Party @ Rush Lounge

Bronco Jr. @ Tammy’s

Scott McGill Band @ Texas Ave. Tavern

Trevor Batson and Ryan Gist @ Thirsty’s

Sunday, Dec. 18

Tony Faulk and Chaos @ The Boudain Hut

Stacy Bearden @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar

Chester and Jairus Daigle, John Guidroz @ Jack Daniels Bar and Grill

Linda Kaye and the Kool Katz @ Jefferson County Singles Club

After Party @ Rush Lounge

Monday, Dec. 19

Bryan Trahan @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar

Night and Day Orchestra @ The Logon Cafe

Roger Tienken @ Rush Lounge

Tuesday, Dec. 20

Douglas Greer and Friends @ Dylan’s

Kevin Lambert @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar

El Floppy Tacos @ Madison’s

JCC Project @ Portus

Charlston and Derek @ Rush Lounge