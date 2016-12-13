For The Record- By Dave Rogers

Weather permitting we do our Luminary Remembrance Service the first Saturday in December each year and have a weather day of the second Saturday in December. This was our 5th. Approx. 250 attended memorial service and cars drove through our cemeteries through out the night.

We would like to thank all the volunteers who helped make this event possible. Each year we invite groups to help us set up and light the luminaries. This year participates were: St. Henry Catholic Church Youth group, First Baptist Church Orange Youth group, Orangefield Junior High Student Council and various individuals. We can not have a successful event without the help of these young people and can always use additional help each year. Please contact Hillcrest Memorial Gardens to be put your organization on the contact list for next year’s volunteer group. 409-735-7145

Claybar is honored to serve the families of Southeast Texas and value the opportunity to remember each of your loved ones during this holiday season.

