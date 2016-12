State Championship Playoff Games This Week

For The Record- By Joe Kazmar

WEST ORANGE-STARK (15-0) over SWEETWATER (13-1)–Noon Friday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington —The Mustangs are playing for their third straight state championship and again are playing a team that got to this round by virtue of a 48-35 upset victory over Gilmer last weekend. The ‘Stangs will be out to defend their 2015 state title and gunning for their 21st straight victory dating back to last season and also for their first 16-0 perfect season.

CLASS 6A Div. I—Lake Travis (14-1) over The Woodlands (15-0); Div II— Cibolo Steele (14-1) over DeSoto (15-0).

CLASS 5A Div I—Highland Park (13-2) over Temple (12-3); Div II—Aledo (15-0) over Corpus Christi Calallen (14-1).

CLASS 4A Div I—Abilene Wylie (13-1) over Carthage (12-2); Div II—West Orange-Stark (15-0) over Sweetwater (13-1).

CLASS 3A Div. I—Mineola (13-2) over Yoakum (11-4); Div II—Gunter (15-0) over Boling 13-2).

CLASS 2A Div. I– Refugio (14-1) over Crawford (14-1). Div II—Iraan (15-0) over Bremond (14-0).

CLASS A (Six-Man) Div. I—Borden County (14-0) over Jonesboro (14-0); Div. II—Richland Springs (14-0) over Balmorhea (14-0)—Both games to be played Wednesday.

BOWL GAMES

CELEBRATION BOWL—Sat. in Atlanta, Ga.—Grambling over North Carolina Central.

NEW MEXICO BOWL—1 p.m. Sat. in Albuquerque, N.M. (ESPN)—New Mexico (8-4) over UT-San Antonio (6-6).

LAS VEGAS BOWL—2:30 p.m. Sat. in Las Vegas, Nev. (ABC)—Houston (9-3) over San Diego State (10-3)…

CURE BOWL—6 p.m. Sat. in Orlando, FL. (CBSSN)—Central Florida (6-6) over Arkansas State (7-5).

CAMELLIA BOWL—4:30 p.m. Sat. in Montgomery, Ala. (ESPN)—Appalachian State (9-3) over Toledo (9-3).

NEW ORLEANS BOWL—8 p.m. Sat. in New Orleans, La. (ESPN)—Louisiana-Lafayette (6-6) over Southern Mississippi (6-6).

MIAMI BEACH BOWL—1:30 p.m. Mon. in Miami, Fla. (ESPN)—Tulsa (9-3) over Central Michigan (6-6).

BOCA RATON BOWL—6 p.m. Tues. in Boca Raton, Fla. (ESPN)—Western Kentucky (10-3) over Memphis (8-4).

PRO PICKS—Seattle over LA Rams (Thursday Night); Miami over NY Jets (Sat. Night); Houston over Jacksonville, Baltimore over Philadelphia, Buffalo over Cleveland, NY Giants over Detroit, Pittsburgh over Cincinnati, Kansas City over Tennessee, Green Bay over Chicago, Minnesota over Indianapolis, Arizona over New Orleans, Atlanta over San Francisco, New England over Denver, Oakland over San Diego, Dallas over Tampa Bay; Washington over Carolina (Monday Night).