Lucille Marie Breaux Mouton, a devoted wife and mother, passed away December 10, 2016, at the age of 92 after a brief illness.

She was born December 24, 1923, in Lafayette, Louisiana, the only child of Felix and Louise Paget Breaux.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husbands, Charles Breaux and Elmo J. Mouton.

She leaves to mourn her passing her daughter, Agnes Harrop and husband, Pat; her son, Ronald and wife, Beth; her granddaughter, Stephanie Greaves and husband, Troy; great-grandsons, Tyler and Austin; step-grandson, Ben Harrop and wife, Amanda; step-granddaughter, Brea Rodriguez and husband, Carlos; and step-great-grandchildren, Bella and Kane Harrop and Aisley and Cole Rodriguez.

A gathering of Mrs. Mouton’s family and friends will be from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 13, 2016, at Broussard’s, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. A graveside service will follow at 1:00 p.m. at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, 4955 Pine Street, Beaumont.

The family would like to thank Dr. Minesh Patel, her physician of many years, and the caring staffs of Pelican Bay and Harbor Hospice House.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to a charity of one’s choice.

About The Record Newspapers