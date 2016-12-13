Olga Worsdale Walker, 73, of Beaumont, died Monday, December 12, 2016, at Dubuis Hospital of Beaumont. She was born on April 1, 1943, in Nelson, England, to Bessie and Francis Worsdale.

Olga was an award winning horse trainer. She loved and enjoyed showing her horses in many equestrian events. Olga was also a world traveler, but shined the brightest in her life as Nicholas’ dance partner.

She is survived by her husband, Michael Walker; son, Spencer Walker and his wife, Cynthia; and grandchildren, Nicholas Walker and Nathan Walker.

Mrs. Walker’s committal will be held at Broussard’s Crematorium, Beaumont.

