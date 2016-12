Officers from the Orange Police Department responded to the following calls on

December 12, 2016:

Process Service, 2700 Blk 16th

Damaged Property, 805 2nd St

Misc Incidents, 2424 16th St

Burglary, 5522 Mickler Dr

Abandon Vehicle , 2000 Rein Ave

Abandon Vehicle, 400 Knox Ave

Weapons Offense, 305 Burton Ave

Juvenile Problem, 6765 Fm 1130

Traffic Accident, 7000 IH10

Traffic Accident, 62 And 105

Public Intox, IH-10 At 873

Process Service, 205 Border St

Traffic Accident, 6415 Rosewood Dr

Assault, 3819 Meeks Dr

Assault, 1813 Church St