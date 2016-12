Rebecca Lynn Bennett, age 64, passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2016 in Orange, Texas. Private family memorial service will be held at a later date.

Rebecca was born on September 11, 1952 to Helen Martin Delgado and Genaro Delgado. She was a lifelong resident of Orange. Rebecca enjoyed playing bingo and spending time with her cat “Snow”.

She is preceded in death by her husband, John Bennett.

Survivors include her two daughters, Tammy Kyzar of French Settlement, LA and Melissa Wilson of Atlanta, TX. One sister, Linda Delgado of Pensacola, FL and three grandchildren; Karli Kyzar, Katy Swearingen and John Fontenot.

