Robert Joseph Rossi, Sr., 70, of Nederland, died Saturday, December 10, 2016. He was born on April 18, 1946, in Beaumont, To Marie Lovenia Stout Rossi and Joseph Rossi.

Robert graduated Beaumont High School in 1965. He retired from Union Pacific Railroad after fifty years as a switchman. Robert was a local chairman for Local 20 and general chairman for GO 577 for the UTU for thirty-five years. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys’ Fan and loved John Wayne and old Westerns.

Survivors include his wife, Cindy Rossi of Nederland; sons, Robert Rossi, Jr. and his wife, Felicia and Jarrod Rossi, all of Beauxart Gardens; daughters, Tammie Rossi and Hayley Rossie, both of Beauxart Gardens; Misty Watson of Vidor; Brandy Walker and her husband, Bradley, of Buna; and Lacy McCoy of Port Arthur; grandchildren, Alicia, Krystal, Lindsey, Jacey, Robby, Macey, Ethan, Kaiden, Laney, Gage, Aiden, Sadie, and Kinlee; great-granddaughter, Isla; brothers, Leonard Rossi of Texas and David Rossi of Beaumont; sister-in-law, Hilda Arisco; numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of other relatives and friends. He will especially be missed by his fur babies, Abigail, Bitty-Bit, and Vinney.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Linda Rossi; sons, Kevin and Joshua Rossi; sisters, Bertha Taylor and Sandra Touchet; and brothers, Walter and Ken Rossi.

A gathering of Rossi’s family and friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., with a Rosary recited at 6:00 p.m., Thursday, December 15, 2016, at Broussard’s, 505 North 12th Street, Nederland. His funeral service will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, December 16, 2016, at Broussard’s, with interment to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Beaumont.

Memorial contributions may be made in Mr. Rossi’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105, or Humane Society of Southeast Texas, P.O. Box 1629, Beaumont, Texas 77704.

