Ruby Nell McDaniel, 78, of Vidor, died Monday, December 12, 2016. She was born in Ville Platte, Louisiana, to Evia and Phillip Guillory.

Survivors include her daughters, Debbie Cox and her husband, Reverend Ted Cox, of Abbeville, Louisiana; and Pam Bullock and her husband, Reverend John Bullock, and Becky Stroud and her husband, Sam, all of Vidor; grandchildren, Ashley Cox; Reverend Nathan Cox and his wife, Allison; Bethany Bullock; Rebekah Bullock; Breanna Townley and her husband, Chad; Hayley Stroud; and Brent Stroud; and great-grandchildren, Brylan Townley, Kinslee Townley; Jacleigh Townley, and Madilyn Cox. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Reverend Melvin McDaniel; sister, Essie Marie Waldrop; and other siblings.

A gathering of Mrs. McDaniel’s family and friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 14, 2016, at Church of The Lord Jesus Christ, 21987 I-10, Vidor. Her funeral service will be 1:00 p.m., Thursday, December 15, 2016, at the church, under the direction of Broussard’s, Silsbee, with her interment to follow at Restlawn Cemetery, Vidor

