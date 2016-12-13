Terry Walter Hoffpauir,Sr., 71

Terry Walter Hoffpauir,Sr., 71, died Wednesday, December 7th, 2016 in Beaumont, TX. He was a lifelong resident of the Golden Triangle area. Terry served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps. and enjoyed playing the guitar, going to church and spending time with his friends and family especially his children. He is survived by 2 daughters; Rebbecca Ann Sims and husband Kelvin of Pinehurst, TX and Suella Cagle of Orange, TX, 1 stepson; Hershel Hoffpauir, and 7 grandchildren. Terry is also survived by 4 brothers; Walter Hoffpauir, Jr., Ralph Ray Hoffpauir, Fredrick Henry Hoffpauir and Jame Karroll Hoffpauir, and 4 sisters; Martha “Sissy” Hunter, Kathleen Kelley, Lillie Lorraine Gordey and Frances Ann Lawson. He was preceded in death by 1 son; Terry Walter Hoffpauir, Jr., 1 brother; Samuel Andrew Hoffpauir and 1 sister; Ester Louise Hoffpauir. A memorial service will be Saturday, December 17, 2016 at 2:00 p.m. at Harvest Chapel in West Orange, TX. Cremation arrangements were entrusted to Memorial Funeral Home of Vidor.

