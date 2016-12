Photo by Tommy Mann Jr.

For The Record – Tommy Mann Jr

Country music star Travis Tritt returned to Southeast Texas this past week for a performance inside the historic Jefferson Theatre in downtown Beaumont. A near capacity crowd was on hand to hear Tritt sing many of his hit songs such as “Anymore,” “Ten Feet Tall and Bulletproof,” “Best of Intentions,” “The Whiskey Ain’t Workin’” and “T-R-O-U-B-L-E” among others.