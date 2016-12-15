Andrea Kent Morris, 39, Houston
Andrea Kent Morris, 39, of Houston, formerly of Nederland, died Tuesday, December 13, 2016. She was born on August 7, 1977, in Port Arthur.
Andrea worked several years as a dental surgical assistant. She enjoyed running and cooking and loved softball, butterflies, and the beach. Andrea will be remembered as a lady who could light up any room she entered.
Survivors include her husband, Kevin Hames of Houston; son, Devin Morris and his girlfriend, Carly Dammon, of Port Arthur; father, David Kent of Woodville; mother, Donna Suire; brother, Thomas Kent of Nederland; sister, Karen Kent of Groves; step-sisters, Mallory Pagan of Baytown and Carly Block of Nederland; and several nieces and nephews. She will be especially missed by her dog, Lucky Lady.
She is preceded in death by her brother, Jason Kent; and stepfather, Michael Suire.
A memorial service for Andrea Morris will be 2:00 p.m., Sunday, December 18, 2016, at Broussard’s, 505 North 12th Street, Nederland. Her cremation arrangements will be handled through Broussard’s Crematorium, Beaumont