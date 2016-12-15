Andrea Kent Morris, 39, of Houston, formerly of Nederland, died Tuesday, December 13, 2016. She was born on August 7, 1977, in Port Arthur.

Andrea worked several years as a dental surgical assistant. She enjoyed running and cooking and loved softball, butterflies, and the beach. Andrea will be remembered as a lady who could light up any room she entered.

Survivors include her husband, Kevin Hames of Houston; son, Devin Morris and his girlfriend, Carly Dammon, of Port Arthur; father, David Kent of Woodville; mother, Donna Suire; brother, Thomas Kent of Nederland; sister, Karen Kent of Groves; step-sisters, Mallory Pagan of Baytown and Carly Block of Nederland; and several nieces and nephews. She will be especially missed by her dog, Lucky Lady.

She is preceded in death by her brother, Jason Kent; and stepfather, Michael Suire.

A memorial service for Andrea Morris will be 2:00 p.m., Sunday, December 18, 2016, at Broussard’s, 505 North 12th Street, Nederland. Her cremation arrangements will be handled through Broussard’s Crematorium, Beaumont

