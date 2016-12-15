Bobby Joe Cook, 87, of Port Neches, died Tuesday, December 13, 2016. He was born on September 12, 1929, in Port Arthur, to Blanche Beatrice Thompson Cook and John James Cook.

Bobby retired from Foster Wheeler as a superintendent after forty years of service. He was a member of St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church. Bobby enjoyed playing poker and gardening. He will be remembered as a gentle, soft spoken man.

Survivors include his daughter, Becky Breisacher and her husband, Claude, of Metaire, Louisiana; son, Ryan Cook of Nederland; grandchildren, Sarah Breisacher, Matthew Cook and Andrew Cook and his wife, Amy; and sister, Edna Earl Estes of Austin.

A gathering of Mr. Cook’s family and friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., with his Rosary recited at 6:00 p.m., Friday, December 16, 2016, at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, 2006 Nall Street, Port Neches. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, December 17, 2016, at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, under the direction of Broussard’s, 505 North 12th Street, Nederland, with interment to follow at Oak Bluff Memorial Park.

