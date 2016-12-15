Edith Evelyn Ingraham, 89, of Nederland, died Wednesday, December 14, 2016. She was born on August 17, 1927, in Beaumont, to Hattie Rayburn and Lee Crowell.

Evelyn enjoyed doing Zumba, sewing and cross stitch, and keeping her yard tidy. She loved traveling with her husband and staying in touch with family and friends. Evelyn was very involved with Aces Auto Club.

Survivors include her husband, Dalton Charles Ingraham of Nederland; sons, Charles Douglas Ingraham and his wife, Rose and Tim Alan Ingraham and his wife, Darleen; daughters, Marlin Jane Thorp and her husband, Paul and Zoe Edna Irwin and her husband, David; sister, Barbara Ann Bailey; eight grandchildren and spouses; and fifteen great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Catherine Mamie Gibson.

A gathering of Mrs. Ingraham’s family and friends will be from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Sunday, December 18, 2016, at First United Methodist Church, 104 13th Street, Nederland. Her funeral service will be 10:00 a.m., Monday, December 19, 2016, at First United Methodist Church, with interment to follow at Oak Bluff Memorial Park, Port Neches.

About The Record Newspapers