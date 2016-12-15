Giving To Meals On Wheels
These HEB employees and friends came to volunteer Monday 12/12/2016 at
Orange Community Action Association ” Meals on Wheels. They went out to pick
up the gifts for the seniors, they wrapped gifts and some washed dishes.
They also bought us good news with a check for $2,000.00 dollars and HEB
gift cards for $2,000.00 dollars.
HEB is and has been a great supporter to Orange Community Action Association
“Meals on Wheels”. We at Orange Community Action Association “Meals on
Wheels” appreciates HEB and all the staff.