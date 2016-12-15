These HEB employees and friends came to volunteer Monday 12/12/2016 at

Orange Community Action Association ” Meals on Wheels. They went out to pick

up the gifts for the seniors, they wrapped gifts and some washed dishes.

They also bought us good news with a check for $2,000.00 dollars and HEB

gift cards for $2,000.00 dollars.

HEB is and has been a great supporter to Orange Community Action Association

“Meals on Wheels”. We at Orange Community Action Association “Meals on

Wheels” appreciates HEB and all the staff.

