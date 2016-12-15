Jerry P. LeBlanc, 61, of Splendora, formerly of Winnie, died Saturday, December 10, 2016. He was born February 13, 1955 in Winshire, to Lula Mae Whittle LeBlanc and Joseph Edier LeBlanc.

Jerry was a graduate of Hamshire-Fannett High School, and Lamar Tech. He was retired after many years as a computer draftsman, with Cameron Corporation, of Houston.

Survived by sister, Diana Dale LeBlanc, of Winnie; brother, Robert J. LeBlanc, of Conroe; five nieces and one nephew; and many other family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by parents; brother, Rodgers Leo LeBlanc and sister, Annie Mae Cooper.

A gathering of Mr. LeBlanc’s family and friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., with a Rosary recited at 6:00 p.m., Thursday, December 15, 2016. His funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, December 16, 2016, at Broussard’s Chapel, Winnie, with interment to follow at Fairview Cemetery, Winnie.

