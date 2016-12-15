Loree “Aunt Pot” Molitor, 96, of China, died Wednesday, December 14, 2016. A native and lifelong resident of China, she was born on February 19, 1920, to Clemance Leger Daigle and Lorenzo Daigle. Loree was a strong Cajun woman from a family of rice farmers. She always made sure her large adopted family never had an empty stomach.

Loree is survived by her son, Victor Higginbotham, of China; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husbands, F.L. Higginbotham and Bernard Molitor; four sisters; and one brother.

A Christian Vigil for Mrs. Molitor will be at 5:00 p.m., with her gathering to follow until 8:00 p.m., Thursday, December 15, 2016, at Broussard’s, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., Friday, December 16, 2016, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 245 Highway 90 West, China, with interment China Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church Altar Society, P.O. Box 38, China, Texas 77613

