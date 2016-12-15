Lamar State College-Orange Recognizes Students’ Academic Achievement at Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society Induction Ceremony, Fall 2016

For The Record- Staff Record

On Friday evening, December 2nd, The Alpha Nu Gamma Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa International Honor Society welcomed 31 new members for the spring 2016 semester. The Induction Ceremony was held in the LSC-O Student Center gym. Fifteen inductees and over 30 additional guests attended, as well as Phi Theta Kappa officers and advisors.

Phi Theta Kappa Chapter Advisor Elizabeth Pressler prefaced the ceremony with a brief slideshow introducing the honor society’s history, mission, and purpose. Amanda Smith, also a Chapter Advisor, followed by summarizing current projects and activities of the Alpha Nu Gamma Chapter at LSC-O.

Larry Wilmore, LSC-O Instructor of Biology and Student Success Seminars Coordinator, gave the keynote address. Amanda Smith presented Mr. Wilmore with an honorary member certificate.

Phi Theta Kappa Chapter Officers and Members played key roles during the event. Members Jessica Porter, Edith Arentz, Charlea Adams, and Molly Freed assisted with set up as well as greeting, sign in, and seating as guests arrived. Chapter President Dee Simon and Recording Secretary Tami Shafer presided over the ceremony and led inductees in reciting the oath of membership. For each inductee, members Anisa Fatima and Iqra Fatima lit a candle and presented a white rose, representing knowledge and purity, respectively.

Following the ceremony, inductees and guests enjoyed a reception that included hors d’oeuvre, cake, and punch. Punch was provided by Ms. Amy Brister, LSC-O Academic Advisor.

The Alpha Nu Gamma chapter offers sincere thanks to Zederick Cezar, Student Government Association Representative, and Maria Garcia, Coordinator of Student Activities, for organizing event set up services.

LSC-O students become eligible for Phi Theta Kappa membership once they have completed at least 12 college-level credit hours and earned an institutional GPA of 3.5 or better during their last five years of enrollment. Attendance at the induction ceremony is not a condition of membership.

The benefits of Phi Theta Kappa membership include recognition of academic achievement, as well as opportunities to apply for scholarships and participate in service projects and leadership development programming.

New Phi Theta Kappa members include the following:

BEAUMONT, TX: Briana Hector

BRIDGE CITY, TX: Jessica Jones, Alexandra Thomas,

BUNA, TX: Brianna Moore, Stacy Moore

KIRBYVILLE, TX: Anna Clark

DEQUINCY, LA: Chelsea Fontenot

LAKE CHARLES, LA: Natalie Benoit, Justin Jones, Lacy Rougeau

LAFAYETTE, LA: Brittany Bernard

NEDERLAND, TX: Jacqeline Valencia

ORANGE, TX: Louis Bazan, Ashley Brew, Cade Buller, Bob Buxton, Keleigh Dempsey, Allison Guin, Melanie Lee, Shania Myers, Sarah Newcomb, Kristi Reeves, Gabrielle Saucier, Sarah Wells, Jannie Wilson, Diana Wright

VIDOR, TX: Joey Ahlgrim, Colin Bailey, Jacqueline Cockerham, Adrin Martin, Amanda Wilcoxson