Debra Lynette Truncale, 50, of Orangefield, passed away on December 13, 2016, at her home.

Funeral services will be 10:00 AM, Saturday, December 17, 2016, at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City. Officiating will be Ray Wells of Fellowship Church of Christ. Burial will follow at Autumn Oaks Cemetery in Orange.

Visitation will be from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Friday, December 16, 2016, at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City.

Born in Port Arthur, TX, on May 8, 1966, she was the daughter of Arnold Vickers and Helen (Perkins) Vickers. Debra grew up in Bridge City, TX and graduated from Bridge City High School in 1984. She married James Truncale in 1987 and became a Navy wife. They lived up and down the east coast at various duty stations and met several great friends.

In 1992, they relocated back to Orange, TX where James took a job as an engineer at DuPont and Deb returned to college earning a Bachelor’s degree in nutrition and dietetics. She worked as a clinical dietician in several area hospitals, but found a calling serving older patients in area nursing homes. In 2000, they adopted their first child, Samuel, from Romania, and in 2003, brought home Olivia from Russia. Her kids were the loves of her life. Once her kids were in school, she returned to college and earned a teaching certificate. She found another calling teaching science to junior high students at Bridge City Middle School and Bob Hope Charter School. She was loved by many students and touched many lives.

She enjoyed her family and friends and loved taking trips to Galveston and Disney World. She loved animals, teaching science, and all of her students. She was a friend to the powerless and candid with the powerful. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her husband, James Truncale; children, Samuel R. Truncale, and Olivia A. Truncale; siblings, Mike Vickers and wife, Denise, of Bridge City, TX, and Chris Vickers and girlfriend, Jessica Jordan, of China, TX; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

Serving as pallbearers will be John Truncale, Eric Truncale, Mark Truncale, Mike Dillon, Chip Toliver, and Cade Allen.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Stella’s Voice at PO BOX 241241, Montgomery, AL, 36124, or stellasvoice.org.

