Earline Gibney Garrison, 89, of Orange, Texas, went to be with her Heavenly Father on December 14, 2016, at her home surrounded by loved ones.

Private funeral services are under the direction of Claybar Funeral Home

Born in Orange, Texas, on July 13, 1927, she was the daughter of Earl and Johnnie Mae Gibney. Earline was a lifelong member of McDonald Memorial Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, L.D. Garrison; and her sister, Mary Ann Gibney.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Larry Garrison and wife Mayla, of West Orange, John Garrison and wife Anne, of Denison, Samuel Garrison and wife Trudy, of West Orange, and Linda Fulton and husband Kenneth, of Orange; 5 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren.

Earline’s family would like to extend a special thank you to Heart to Heart Hospice, especially Elsie and Marinda, for their wonderful care

