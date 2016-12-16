Randall Glenn Roberts 54, passed on to his promised home with Jesus peacefully at his home with his family by his side. He was an Orange native born September 20, 1962 to Renfro (Buddy) and Sarah Pauline Roberts. Randy loved any outdoor activity and wood working. Randy married the love of his life Lisa and from that union came his greatest accomplishment, his son Rickey. Randy is preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, parent-in-laws, and sister Linda Mayo Hill and brother-in-law Bruce Hill. He is survived by his wife of 34 years, son Rickey and wife Rebecca, his grandchildren Payton, Karlie, Rickey Jr, and Bailey Grace who were his pride and joy, and his beloved dog Boomer. Sisters Genie Waters and husband Richard and Charlotte Ely, brother Terry Mayo and wife Karen, sisters in law Sherry Stillwell and husband Wilson, Theresa Andes and husband David, brothers in law Rickey Frank and wife Brandy, Mickey Frank and wife Julia and father in law Albert Frank. Numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews and great friends. Great thanks go to Heart of Texas Hospice and Sherry and Will for the great care and comfort they gave to Randy. In lieu of flowers please give to the charity of your choice. A memorial service will be 5:00 PM, Tuesday, December 20, 2016, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Officiating will be Wilson Stillwell

