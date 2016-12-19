Alma Jeanette Arabie, 79, of Honey Island, died Monday, December 19, 2016, at Christus Hospital – St. Elizabeth, Beaumont. She was born on July 15, 1937, to Mildred Moore and Everett Day.

Survivors include her sons, Ronald Arabie and his wife, Lisa, of Honey Island; David Arabie and his wife, Misty, of Lafeyette, Louisiana; John Arabie and his wife, Sarah, of Honey Island; grandchildren, Dustin Arabie; Bryan Arabie; Marissa Hatcher; Sylus Arabie; and Hannah Arabie; great-grandchildren, Ayden Arabie and Jaxson Arabie; and sister, Donlene Griffin of Port Acres.

She is preceded in death by her parents and husband, Nolton John “Blackie” Arabie.

