Chandler Alan Mott, 18, of Little Elm, Texas, surrounded by his family, slipped from our lives on Monday, December 12, 2016, at Children’s Medical Center of Plano. He was born on April 10, 1998, at Columbia Regional Medical Center in Beaumont, Texas to Jeffery and Elizabeth Mott.

Chandler came into Libby and Jeff’s life nine weeks premature and proved to be a fighter from day one, defying all odds. He had a 1,000 watt smile that brightened the darkest day, and a laugh that brought joy just by hearing it. His favorite toy was an electronic ball that was replaced, no matter how difficult it was to find another one, each time he wore one out. Sponge Bob was his favorite show, and he spent endless hours playing with it and listening to the music it produced, whether he was at home, in the car or anywhere else he happened to be. In fact, his family and caregivers had no choice but to love it like he did.

Chandler is survived by his father, Jeffery Alan Mott; his mother, Elizabeth Franzen Mott; and his sister, Camryn Elizabeth Mott all of Little Elm, Texas. He is also survived by his paternal grandparents, Richard Mott, Sr. and Jackie Mott of Moss Bluff, Louisiana as well as his maternal grandparents, Gerald Franzen and Pamela Franzen of Winnie, Texas. Other survivors include his aunt Lisa Franzen Rodriguez and her family of Austin, Texas; uncles, Jakob Franzen and family of Round Rock, Texas; Jed Franzen and family of Winnie, Texas; Richard Mott, Jr. and family of Moss Bluff, Louisiana and Jon Mott and family of Indio, California. Many cousins and other relatives mourn his passing.

Despite Chandler’s many health issues, he brought so much joy to his family and to others with whom he came in contact, doctors, nurses, teachers and classmates. He was God’s special angel sent to us all as a gift from Heaven. This short poem seems to say it best.

A meeting was held quite far from Earth: “It’s time again for another birth.” Said the Angels to the Lord Above, “This special child will need much love.”

His progress may seem very slow, Accomplishments he may not show And he’ll require extra care From folks he meets way down there.

He may not run or laugh or play His thoughts may seem quite far away: In many ways he isn’t adapt And he’ll be known as handicapped.

So let’s be careful where he’s sent We want his life to be content. Please, Lord, find the parents who Will do a special job for you.

They will not realize right away The leading role they’re asked to play But with this child sent from above Comes a stronger faith and richer love.

And soon they’ll know the privilege given In caring for the Gift from Heaven. Their precious charge, so meek and mild Is Heaven’s Very Special Child.

A gathering of Chandler’s family and friends will be from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. service time, at Broussard’s Chapel, 134 West Buccaneer Drive, Winnie. Interment to follow at Fairview Cemetery, Winnie.

